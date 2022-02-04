news, latest-news,

A waterfall has been captured cascading down the sides of one of the nation's most iconic landmarks. Tourists to Uluu-Kata Tjua National Park in the Northern Territory filmed rivers flowing down Uluru this week after a monsoon low moved over the Kimberley. "It [the monsoon low] is dragging a lot of moisture from the Indian Ocean right across these usually pretty dry areas," said Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Jonathan How. The Bureau of Meteorology is reporting that a tropical low over Broome is driving high rainfall over the Northern Territory and South Australia, which has resulted in significant flooding events across the two states. Broome has seen more than 500 millimetres of rain since Sunday, and there has been between 50 to 100mm falling around the Kimberley region. Parts of South Australia, including Port Augusta, felt up to 51mm in one hour earlier this week. In NSW, Broken Hill received 61mm on Monday, including 41mm in just one hour. Meanwhile, the east coast is also continuing to see above average summertime rainfall promoted by the La Nina conditions. Waters along the north of the nation remain very warm, which is bringing up the residual humidity. "That has basically manifested in very humid and wet conditions for pretty much all the country except south-western WA," Mr How said. Typically, Uluru national park sees its heaviest yearly rainfall between November and March, with a total of up to 300mm recorded annually. Even still, this week's waterfall has been described on social media as a "unique and extraordinary weather event". Rainwater in that volume has been known to change the rock's colour from dark burgundy to silver and to black. Following heavy rainfall events each year, the national park begins to host a variety of seasonal flora and fauna as desert plants bloom and animals emerge.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Emma.Horn/11f29ea9-0890-4b37-aa11-49c773a6b935.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg