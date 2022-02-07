news, latest-news, auctions, canberra auctions, Canberra property, Canberra real estate, auction results, house prices

A pair of O'Connor duplexes sold at auction on Saturday just hours apart, with the two separate owners taking away more than $2 million collectively. The two residences, 24A and 24B Hovea Street, O'Connor, span a 780-square-metre block and had both been renovated within the last 10 years. The main property, a three-bedroom home with a wrap-around timber deck, was owned by one couple, while the two-bedroom residence at the rear was owned by their son. The smaller of the two properties, 24B Hovea Street, was first to be auctioned. It sold for $790,000, with five registered bidders. About an hour later, bidding on 24A Hovea Street began, also attracting five registered buyers. Selling agent Cameron Whitnall of Ray White Canberra, who worked alongside Maddie Holst on the sale, said the final bid of $1,265,000 came as a surprise to everyone in attendance. "There was sort of two people that were bidding against each other towards the end," he said. "We ended up at $1.26 million and that was it, we thought we were going to sell it and then just at the last minute another gentleman increased it by $5000 and he bought it. He only made one bid and that was right at the end when [the home] was on the market." Just a few streets away, another O'Connor home was sold at auction on Saturday. A four-bedroom, renovated house at 23 Cockle Street sold for $2 million under selling agents Maree Van Arkel and Megan Van Arkel of Ray White Canberra. The property last changed hands in 2015 for $1.02 million. The sales were among 148 Canberra homes taken to auction over the week, more than double the auction volumes seen this time last year, according to CoreLogic. Canberra recorded a preliminary clearance rate of 84.7 per cent, slightly lower than last week's result. The highest sale of the weekend was $2.9 million for a three-bedroom townhouse on Empire Circuit, sold by Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka. Mr Sanfrancesco said the top-quality build and location of the the home at 1/26 Empire Circuit, Forrest commanded such a high sale price. "It was also a beautifully built property and it was 500 metres to Manuka, so a great property all over," he said.

