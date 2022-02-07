news, latest-news,

Capital Football has turned to a former NSW director to help them transition through an uncertain period as they restart the search for a full-time chief executive. Chris Gardiner, who is the boss of the Institute for Regional Security, will temporarily step into the top job in Canberra almost three months after Phil Brown's departure. Capital Football has readvertised the permanent role after missing out on their top pick, with an appointment crucial ahead of the winter season and the Home of Football development at Throsby. "The Capital Football Board is pleased to share that Chris Gardiner has been appointed Interim [chief executive] for Capital Football, until the recruitment process is finalised," the board said via a statement. "Mr Gardiner has extensive experience in football governance, having been the chair of disciplinary tribunals for Capital Football, chair of Football NSW general purposes tribunal, an elected director on the board of Football NSW and most recently appointed to the Sydney Olympic Football Club board of directors." Gardiner will begin the interim role on Tuesday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j2iwCiKfwhVWJky39Vsdpt/cb32f886-98db-45fd-b248-ecca61657647.jpg/r149_580_4719_3162_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg