Imagine feeling taller, lighter and being more flexible. You might think you'd need an extensive diet program or course of medication but these are the results people get from practicing Pilates regularly. Don't let assumptions like "it's for women, dancers or there isn't enough cardio" stop you from trying Pilates. "Many people cannot believe how good it feels. They often report feeling taller and lighter," Pilates Alliance of Australasia president and studio owner Robyn Rix said. Robyn has been teaching Pilates since 2010 after gaining her diploma in Pilates through the Pilates International Training Centre. "Everyday activities become easier, reaction times improve, standing with good posture becomes effortless and pain will start to diminish. Sport people, athletes and dancers find it improves their performance. Golfers often report their handicap has come down and tennis players are hitting the ball harder and more accurately. "Often my clients have been told to exercise by their doctor but they hate exercising. They reluctantly start once a week but assure me they will hate it and will only continue because they have to, not because they want to. Then a few weeks later, they will call me and excitedly ask if they could increase their sessions to twice a week." The three main types of Pilates are mat, reformer and studio. Mat is done without any apparatus, can be done anywhere and is quite challenging. "People think mat is where you should start Pilates, but I believe it is what you should work up to as it is the most challenging," Robyn said. Reformer involves the use of the reformer apparatus. "It's suitable for all levels from beginner to advanced, any age, any level of fitness as there are a broad choice of exercises that can be tailored," Robyn said. "Studio Pilates includes the reformer and other apparatus like the Cadillac, Pilates chair, ladder barrel, and more." When searching for a Pilates studio ensure the instructor is qualified. Members of the Pilates Alliance are qualified, undertake ongoing professional development, have up-to-date insurance and a first aid certificate. Also check the ratio of instructors to clients. "It is difficult to ensure that everyone is doing the exercises correctly in a massive class," Robyn said. "We recommend a maximum of four clients in a studio setting where clients have conditions that require ongoing attention." Benefits of Pilates Improve balance and reduce falls risk, improve mental health, injury prevention, preparation for surgery, post-surgery recovery, pre- and post-natal care, improve functional movement and assist with conditions like back pain, arthritis, neck pain, Parkinson's, hypermobility and diabetes.

