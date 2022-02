video,

The AIS was full of superheroes on Saturday, February 12, as part of a campaign to lift vaccination rates in ACT children. The kids dressed up as superheroes, and looked forward to meeting their favourite characters like Princess Belle, as well as the heroic nurses who also donned their finest superhero gear.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/aa5309ea-2908-4839-b582-18373a47e252.jpg/r0_0_5122_2894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg