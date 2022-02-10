women, international, day, 2022, gender, equality, climate, support

The global COVID-19 pandemic has set gender equality indicators back by about 30 years, a report by the World Economic Forum has found. It is now estimated that it will take another 136 years to achieve parity with men. "Women have been disproportionately impacted in terms of pay, women have taken time out in order to look after children and homeschooling, and women are on the front lines in terms of care," UN Women Australia CEO Simone Clarke said. But the pandemic did show that we were all capable of rapid change and that should be an indicator that change towards gender equality could be accelerated. "We've seen what's happened in a COVID world. If someone had said to us three years ago you'd be working from home half the time and you wouldn't be able to fly internationally, we'd all say 'get out of here, that can't happen'," Ms Clarke said. "We've seen the pace of change in our workforce environment - in how we work, in how we respond to things like isolation - pivot overnight. So we know it's possible. We know we can do it, it's just a matter of needing the will to do it." First run under the auspices of the United Nations in 1975, International Women's Day, marked on March 8 in 2022, arose out of the need for the world to focus on gender equality and what gains were being made towards ensuring a gender equal world. "It's really important that (at least one day of the year) we focus the world's attention on what it means, what a gender equal world looks like, and why it is so important," Ms Clarke said. "There's growing frustration that things that impact women - things like domestic violence, financial empowerment, lack of women in leadership - these aren't new issues. "The question is, how do we pick up the pace, how do we accelerate change?" This year's theme is 'Climates: Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'. It recognises the need to evaluate the climate in which women today are living. UN Women's priorities include ending violence against women and girls; ending poverty by enhancing women's economic empowerment; responding to emergencies; improving leadership and political participation for women; and including women in peace-making processes. Climates also refers to the changing climate, and the increasing number of natural disasters across the globe. UN Women Australia recognises that in times of disaster and emergencies, women are vulnerable. "It is important, as we see an increasing number of disasters, and the increasing impact of climate change itself, to recognise in those instances women are more adversely impacted than men. What do we need to do to ensure they are safe, and children are safe?" Ms Clarke said. "What are the things we really need to do to ensure that women are treated equally, represented equally, have financial empowerment and do not suffer and are more marginalised by crises or disasters?" As events are held for International Women's Day around the world, Ms Clarke urged communities to take time to think about equality, and its barriers, and work towards the aim of recognising the worth of all individuals in every setting. "It's as simple as modifying our behaviours and attributing value irrespective of gender. It takes everyone, men, women and kids."

