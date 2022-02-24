whats-on, what-to-watch,

That didn't take long. The folks at Twisties have come up with a prototype for a new product - Mint Twisties - after a Married at First Sight groom put off his new bride by telling her he had bad breath because he'd just eaten a packet of Chicken Twisties. The Mint Twisties are just a prototype, for now. But Twisties may put it on the shelf if there is enough support for it from the public. MAFS groom Matt had new bride Kate horrified - think Shelley Duvall in The Shining kind of horrified - when he told her during their wedding photos, "sorry about the breath, I just had some Chicken Twisties". Twisties marketing manager Katherine Twomey, of course, did not believe Chicken Twisties were to blame for Kate's utter rejection of Matt. "It is of Twisties' opinion that the Chicken Twisties do not give people a stinky breath, however, the iconic snack would never want to stand in the way of true love," she said. "Over the course of the week, we at Twisties HQ have mobilised to see if we could develop a revolutionary new product that could put an end to the stinky breath phenomenon - we feel Mint Twisties might just do the trick. "We're now looking to the public to see if this is a product they'd like to see on the shelf in the future as their pre-date (or pre-wedding) snack." Head to Twisties' social channels @twisties Facebook or @twisties Tik Tok to share your opinion.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/19e3c4ea-b9db-4598-aaf7-cd7274d41860.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg