A waterfront holiday home on the NSW South Coast known as Pete's Jetty has hit the market and is expected to sell for more than $4 million. But the decision to sell hasn't been an easy one for the Brogan family, who have owned the home at 183 Annetts Parade, Mossy Point for more than 25 years. Judy and Stephen purchased the property in 1995 - then just a simple, green fibro shack - for a mere $180,000. In the years following, the couple and their three children - Jacky, Kelly and Peter - demolished the home and built the grand, two-level house that sits on the 700-square-metre property today. Kelly said the family had fond holiday memories of the home, which includes a private jetty for direct access to the Tomakin River. "My parents lived in it and we would come and go for holidays," she said. "All of the six grandchildren, pretty much all of their holiday time was spent in that house. So it has lots of emotional pull for everyone in the family." The name 'Pete's Jetty', Kelly explained, was in reference to Peter, the youngest child in the family. "This is a huge bone of contention in our family," she laughed. "We always tormented [mum] that Peter's her favourite. She claims to have this elaborate story that he told her about the property at the time [that they purchased it], and my sister and I are like, 'We don't think so, mum'." Now owned by the three Brogan children, Pete's Jetty has been running as a rental property since about 2016, offering a waterfront getaway for up to 13 people. The property can fetch more than $1000 per night at the peak rate. The main house is set across two levels with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a covered verandah with river views. The 700-square-metre property is complete with a self-contained, one-bedroom studio, an internal courtyard and a boat shed by the water. Kelly said listing the home for sale was a hard decision. "All of us have contemplated whether we would try and hang on to it individually, but I think [selling] is the right thing to do and the timing's right, particularly for our parents," she said. "They're the only ones who live in that area ... so essentially they have been hands on, managing things at the property. I'd say the catalyst for this change has been that it's no longer reasonable for us to expect that of them." With its current price guide, Pete's Jetty is likely to set a suburb record for Mossy Point. It comes just one month after a house on the same street broke the suburb record with its $3.35 million price tag. Selling agents Melissa Williams and Drew Deck of Ray White Broulee said they had already received multiple inquiries on Pete's Jetty. "It's just a lovely home, it's got a beautiful feel to it. It has lots of bedrooms and the views are just ridiculous," Ms Williams said. While the Brogan family are emotional about the prospect of parting ways with the home, they hope it will land in good hands. Whether its owner-occupiers or investors that purchase the home, Kelly said "anyone who just loves and appreciates the area" would be a good fit. "The people who live [on Annetts Parade] really care about that area and are aware how lucky they are. They all use the river, they're always paddle boarding, kayaking or fishing. It's really special," she said.

