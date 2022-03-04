news, latest-news,

More tests are needed on powder in a package sent to the Russian embassy. Police scientists have decided that material in one suspicious package was safe but they have not been able to determine that a different substance in a second package was safe. Police and emergency services were called to the Russian embassy on Wednesday morning after concerns were raised as over the packages. Anger has been mounting about the invasion of Ukraine. By late afternoon, one package had been declared harmless but scientists were still analysing the second package 24 hours later. "The contents of one package will require further analysis while the contents of a second package was determined to be non-suspicious," the police said. Police staff in hazmat suits had cornered off the area surrounding the embassy and were directing the public away. The cordon was removed at 3.30 on Wednesday afternoon. Four large yellow emergency trucks with flashing blue and red lights were parked outside the embassy as investigations continued inside. Canberra Avenue was reduced to one lane of traffic heading out of the city towards Manuka. A police statement said: "An investigation into this matter is underway. "Anyone with any information that can assist police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. ACT "Policing reminds the community that sending threatening or malicious material through the mail is an offence and will be investigated accordingly." More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/c9f50ce9-a18b-4f3c-8e37-4570c8f94afd.jpg/r11_553_4597_3144_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg