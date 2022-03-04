news, latest-news, floods, weather, NSW, QLD

As floods ravage Queensland and NSW, thousands have been forced to flee their homes for higher ground. The clean up is expected to take months. As the recovery begins for some, here is a guide ACM has pulled together on how and where to get help. EVACUATIONS All evacuation orders are announced by the State Emergency Service (SES) at ses.nsw.gov.au for NSW and the QFES qfes.qld.gov.au in Queensland. A list of all evacuation centers in NSW can also be found here. You can also contact emergency services for flood-related assistance on 132 500 for both NSW and Queensland. For life-threatening emergencies always call 000. When you call the SES, the operator will ask you the following: FINDING PEOPLE You can register your movements, as well as find family and friends in flood-affected areas, on the Register.Find.Reunite website. FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE The federal government offers a disaster recovery payment which is a lump sum payment of $1000 for an eligible adult and $400 for an eligible child under the age of 16. This can be claimed through your MyGov account. You can claim this payment if you've been seriously affected as a direct result of the floods. This applies if your home has been severely damaged or destroyed, if you've been seriously injured, or if you're the immediate family member of an Australian citizen or resident who died or who is missing. To be eligible for the payment, you or a dependent child must meet all of the following requirements: You can also claim the Disaster Recovery Allowance for up to 13 weeks, if you have lost income due to the floods. For people without internet connectivity, Services Australia's 180 22 66 phone operating hours have been extended from 8am to 7pm Monday to Friday, and 10am to 4pm on weekends. QUEENSLAND The Queensland government offers the Emergency Hardship Assistance Grant for those directly impacted by floods, to meet immediate essential needs like food, clothing, medical supplies and temporary accommodation. If eligible, applicants can receive $180 per person or up to $900 for a family of five or more. Emergency Hardship Assistance is not income- or asset-tested. To be eligible, applicants must meet all of the following criteria: You can apply online via the Community Recovery Portal, by phoning the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349, or by visiting a Community Recovery Hub when they open. NEW SOUTH WALES The NSW government is also providing a Disaster Relief Grant administered by Resilience NSW. You may be eligible for financial support if the following apply: To apply call 13 77 88 and ask about the NSW Disaster Relief Grants. ANIMALS If you find injured and sick wildlife contact RSPCA's 24/7 animal emergency hotline 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625). The NSW government has opened an emergency animal welfare hotline for flood-affected farmers, landowners and communities in northern NSW for immediate assistance if dealing with stranded, injured or perished livestock. The emergency hotline for assistance with stock or animal welfare issues is 1800 814 647. MENTAL HEALTH For mental health support, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14. The line is open 24/7. For all other flood-related inquiries you can contact the 24-hour Public Information Inquiry Centre (PIIC) on 1800 227 228

