An independent inquiry into abuse allegations against senior Coalition figure Alan Tudge has found there is "insufficient evidence" to back explosive claims made by a former staffer. But the lead investigator conceded the former staffer's decision not to participate limited the evidence available to the inquiry. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday afternoon the former education minister would remain on the backbench to focus on his re-election efforts in his Victorian seat of Aston. Mr Tudge was accused in November of emotional and, on one occasion, physical abuse against a former member of his staff, Rachelle Miller. The senior minister has continued to strenuously deny Ms Miller's allegations and has been on leave since November while the investigation was underway. Late on Friday, Nine newspapers reported new allegations that Mr Tudge pressured Ms Miller not to reveal their relationship when renewing her top secret security clearance. Alleged screenshots of conversations between the two in early 2018 reveal Mr Tudge was paranoid over what was at stake if the affair was made public. "You are opening a large can of worms," he's alleged to have texted. The investigation into the allegations, undertaken by intelligence specialist Dr Vivienne Thom and released on Friday afternoon, supported the minister's claims, finding there was no evidence to suggest the minister breached the code of conduct in place months before former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull introduced the "bonk ban". But the Victorian MP has made further claims, suggesting the former staff member had been in love with him and wanted a long-term relationship, which he did not want in return. He claimed the two had been intimate on four occasions while they were both married but never considered it a relationship. "Indeed, on the fourth (and last) occasion that we were intimate, she came to my apartment in Canberra (where I live alone) in the evening, and pressed the buzzer at the complex entrance, asking to come up," he told the inquiry. "I said 'no' through the apartment intercom for some five or ten minutes, before I finally agreed to her demand." He has also denied an allegation made by Ms Miller that he had physically kicked her out of bed and a hotel room during a work trip to Kalgoorlie with the Prime Minister. "I have never kicked or hit anyone in my life, and of course never a woman. I have never been in a fight. I am not an aggressive person," he told Dr Thom. Ms Miller - who did not take part in Dr Thom's investigation - has not yet responded to the report's release or additional claims by Mr Tudge. Mr Morrison said he supported Mr Tudge's decision not to return as a minister to instead focus on his wellbeing and family. "These matters are deeply distressing both for Ms Miller and Mr Tudge, and the families who are affected by these events, and I know today will be a difficult day for them," he said. Stuart Robert will continue in his role as acting Minister for Education and Youth. READ MORE: Ms Miller refused to participate in the inquiry on the grounds its terms of reference and time frame guaranteed a narrative that suited the government's agenda. The affair was first brought to light in November 2020 during a Four Corners report, when Ms Miller revealed the two had been having an affair. The former senior media adviser said she had been made to feel "like an ornament" and felt powerless to stand up to the minister. - with AAP

