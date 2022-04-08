The Canberra Times
Review

Review: Andrew Roff's short stories trace dark undercurrents in debut collection, The Teeth of a Slow Machine

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
April 8 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Roff, whose short story collection is technically accomplished. Picture: Supplied

There is an accumulating strangeness about contemporary living. Inconsistencies and absurdities seem to swirl around us. Writing about them can come off forced, as if we don't even believe our modern predicament when it is reflected back to us.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.