news, latest-news,

A staggering 40% of Sydney's waste will wind up at the Woodlawn Eco Precinct near Tarago in the Southern Tablelands of New South Wales. The site is capable of taking over a million tonnes of rubbish per year. A lot of what we produce and chuck out these days can't be reused or recycled, and it doesn't break down, it's plastic. And it's a huge and growing problem. One possible solution is to burn it and produce electricity. One of these waste to energy incinerators has been proposed at the landfill site outside Tarago. But the prospect has some locals concerned for their health and their livelihoods. And they question whether setting fire to the problem is the best solution for the waste crisis. Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcast platform. Just search Voice of Real Australia. New to podcasts? See our article on how to listen to podcasts. Join the conversation on our Facebook page, and sign up for the newsletter. Do you have a story to share? Get in touch: voice@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/n6GkZFEkASmhbPu6QTBTrx/9f1134c4-dc9a-441e-9a2f-4641d7f4c845.JPG/r10_413_3863_2590_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg