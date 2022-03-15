Ditching the glasses for crystal clear vision

This is branded content for Canberra Eye Laser.
For Sandy Robinson, her changing eyesight meant she kept needing more and more pairs of prescription glasses. There were glasses for reading and doing puzzles, and a different pair for the computer and TV. She also had difficulty seeing distances at night, so ended up with yet another prescription.
"I tried multi-focals but they were not for me, so then tried bi-focals. They were great but I still ended up with three separate pairs of glasses. Playing sport was also difficult because my glasses wouldn't stay on my face," she said.
Sandy was forever losing her glasses or picking up the wrong pair. When she took the wrong bi-focals to a conference, she decided she'd had enough, and looked into laser eye surgery.
Laser eye surgery is a procedure that improves vision by altering the shape of the cornea. Most people are suitable for some form of laser eye surgery, and it can be used to treat a range of vision impairments.
After some research, Sandy chose Canberra Eye Laser. Based in Phillip, the clinic has been a leader in technology since opening in 1997. They were the first refractive laser surgery clinic in Canberra, and the first in Australia to offer SMILE (Small-Incision Lenticule Extraction) technology, which is the most advanced laser eye procedure available.
Run by experienced ophthalmologists Dr Iain Dunlop and Dr Gagan Khannah, Canberra Eye Laser is passionate about offering the best and safest techniques available worldwide.
"We provide a safe and caring environment for our patients, and our state-of-the-art facility ensures their comfort through every stage of care," said Dr Khannah.
"Our number one priority is ensuring our patients safety and visual results. We are renowned for providing a level of service that surpasses expectations. Myself and Dr Dunlop are available to meet and discuss their needs and concerns before, during and after the procedure, so our patients feel at ease every step of the way."
Sandy attended a free assessment, and was reassured by the expertise of the Canberra Eye Laser team, and learning that the procedure isn't as scary or invasive as she originally thought, so booked in. The procedure takes around 20 minutes total for both eyes, and while the patient may feel some pressure around the eyes, there's no pain. There are no needles involved, and instead, local anaesthetic eye drops are used.
Sandy says her procedure was over quickly with no pain or discomfort, and the Canberra Eye Laser team made her feel at ease throughout the whole process.
After laser eye surgery, there will be some vision improvement immediately, but there may be blurriness over the following days or weeks as healing continues. Canberra Eye Laser sees patients the day after surgery for a checkup, and most people only need to take one or two days off work and driving, while it is advised to wait for two weeks to get back into swimming or contact sports.
Two years on, and Sandy says the procedure hasn't just improved her vision, but her life.
"I don't have to carry around spare sets of glasses in my handbag anymore. In fact, I don't have to carry a handbag at all. I can go out with my wallet and keys and that's it," she said.
"My tennis game has even improved because I'm not fighting to keep my glasses on my face anymore. It's been one of the most positive life experiences I have ever had. It's one less thing I have to think about in my very busy life. I would encourage anyone who wears glasses to give this procedure some serious consideration."
