Get the smartphone that gives you more

This is branded content for Samsung.
Your mobile stopped being just a mobile a while ago. Today, your smartphone is the portal to your world; the device that needs to power your creativity and serve your self-expression. Which is exactly what the Samsung Galaxy S22+ was designed to do.
Recently-launched as part of the brand's latest Galaxy S series, the Galaxy S22+ has revolutionised the role of the mobile phone, transforming it from a pure device to a tool that's built to make every moment epic, and every memory last.
Want more reasons to fall in love with the S22+? The list is endless.
Record your memories in real time, day and night
For content creators and socialites alike, premium camera features make all the difference when you need to share memories in real time. With the Galaxy S22 series' incredible new Nightography features-like larger sensors and Adaptive Pixel technology-your S22+ camera is designed to let in more light, draw out details, and capture colours that make your content pop, even in the dark.
Equipped with Samsung's latest AI technology and the new AI Stereo Depth Map, the S22+ is like a professional photographer that fits into the palm of your hand. You'll never have to utter the phrase "take another one" again.
Stimulate your imagination with your tech
Honour your self-expression with a smartphone designed to support and stimulate your imagination. Equipped with Samsung's most advanced AI and ML processing to date, the S22+ promises to deliver amazing performance for all your streaming and productivity needs.
To support you through your busiest days, the S22+ even analyses your network behaviour to streamline your app performance, by detecting which app you're using and directing the most power towards it for a smoother user experience.
It's like the personal assistant you always wanted, constantly prioritising your personal needs to help you maintain your creative momentum.
Move more with a mobile charged to last
We all know the pain of having to stay plugged into a powerpoint when our phones run out of puff. To make this issue a thing of the past, the Galaxy S22+ features a super powerful battery that can last even longer than a day on a single charge.
That means more time spent socialising and working remotely and less time spent sitting staring at your phone's slowly rising bars of charge. The best part? The S22+ also offers 45W super-fast charging, so you don't have to wait to get back up and running when your power is running low.
Make your phone your own with enhanced personalisation
Your mobile should reflect who you are, and with the S22+, you can use Samsung's clean and intuitive new One UI user interface to customise the look and feel of your home screen and widget. For next level personalisation, you can even tailor icon colours, widgets, and your phone's overall palette to create a mobile experience that feels less like an external system and more like an extension of you.
Support a sustainable future with your smartphone
Testament to their commitment to creating products that are as environmentally conscious as they are outstanding in performance, Samsung's Galaxy S22 series includes the brand's most eco-conscious devices to date.
In collaboration with leading organisations, Samsung helps recover discarded fishing nets and transforms them into a high-performance material for its smartphones.
This material used in the Galaxy S22 series in particular contains 20 per cent recycled ocean-bound plastic and incorporates post-consumer recycled material in its speaker module, as well as within the inner parts of the power and volume keys.
Ready to create, capture, and share your best moments with the Galaxy S22+? Visit www.samsung.com/au to revolutionise your mobile experience.