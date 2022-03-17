The only tool you need to work and play

This is branded content for Samsung.
As the ways we keep in touch transform, so too must our tech. Now more than ever we are connecting with one another from near and far digitally, and the best way to do so is to add a tablet to your suite of personal technology.
Having earned a reputation as one of the most versatile devices on the market, the tablet has recently undergone an impressive transformation in the hands of Samsung via the release of its latest Galaxy Tab S8 series.
These are tools that promise to expand your world and revolutionise the ways you create and communicate, one game-changing feature at a time.
Samsung has even thought of every kind of tech user, including the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ in addition to the first ever Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet in their latest line-up.
So, whether you're a professional, a student, or looking for something the whole family can enjoy, there's bound to be a Tab that will feel tailored just for your needs.
Do more on the go without getting weighed down
We could tell you that Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra boasts an expansive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate, but what exactly does that mean? Well, in combination with the Galaxy Tab's thinnest ever bezels and its light-weight body, it means you get a truly immersive experience without being weighed down-even the largest tablet in the series, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, weighs just 728g.
Basically, it's like having a home entertainment system you can use on the go for everything from streaming movies to attending online lectures and conference calls. The best part? All models come with a Wi-Fi or 5G option, meaning you can do more remotely without the stress of relying on a weak connection.
Feel close, even when you're far
Keeping in touch with loved ones and colleagues that live and work afar can be tough, but the Galaxy Tab S8 series makes the distance feel almost non-existent.
Each Galaxy Tab S8 has ultra-wide front cameras, a three-microphone setup, and intelligent auto-framing technology that keeps you in focus during your calls, while also zooming in or out to include new participants as they join you.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra also boasts powerful dual 12MP front cameras to record 4K video. Connecting digitally has never felt so multidimensional, bringing us closer from all corners of the globe.
Empower yourself to work and play in more ways than one
Henri Matisse once said that creativity takes courage, but in the digital age it also takes the right tech tools. Whether you want to get in touch with your inner artist, immerse yourself in lag-reduced gaming or multitask on the move, a tablet from the Galaxy Tab S8 series is just what you need to optimise your performance.
Not only do all models come with the fastest processor ever in a Galaxy Tab-a 4nm chip-both Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ also provide ample RAM and storage for different tasks. Plus, if you need more, all three models support expandable storage by up to 1 TB with an optional microSD card.
Be prepared when inspiration strikes
There's nothing quite like the feeling of taking notes by hand, which is why so many tablet users appreciate a well-designed stylus. Samsung knows this, which is why the Galax Tab S8 series includes the S Pen-a state-of-the-art stylus that can be snapped to the top of your device or stored inside a Book Cover Keyboard.
S Pen's ultra-low latency allows the stylus to mimic a pen gliding across paper. So, no matter where you are when inspiration strikes, you can write, sketch, draw, edit your wildest ideas into reality.
