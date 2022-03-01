"We know that children with autism often have different learning needs than other neuro-typical students and that their sensory experiences, for example, is often different to other children," director of the International Centre for Allied Health Evidence, Occupational Therapy Program, University of South Australia, Dr Kobie Boshoff said. "So they might find it hard to tolerate certain sensory environments inherent as part of the school environment, such as bright lighting in classrooms, noisy classrooms, corridors and playgrounds. Such sensory differences makes it hard for them to engage optimally in their learning tasks and in building social relationships at school." Another example might be their ability to make transitions from one activity to the next. Children with autism often find it hard to change their routines. "Moving from one classroom to the next, or having a relief teacher, or just changing over from working on maths to working on reading - these might all be very hard transitions for a child with autism," Dr Boshoff adds. Every child with autism is unique and this is reflected in the name of the disorder: Autism Spectrum Disorder. For school staff to be able to understand each child's unique learning needs, requires close collaboration with the parents, who know the child best, and also collaboration with the support professionals, such as occupational therapists and speech language pathologists. "Firstly, when we think about parents, they are very keen to have open communication and to collaborate with teaching staff to support their child. They do often take on increased educational responsibility to help their child keep up at school. Open communication with the parent will make parents feel equipped to support their child academically." Parents were keen to support schools in their understanding of children with autism and how to accommodate for their unique learning needs. An occupational therapist is able to work with the teacher to incorporate strategies appropriate for their specific classroom. Examples might be the use of earbuds to block out background noise, specific seating arrangements in class, having a quiet corner and having a dedicated adult at school available to the child when they feel overwhelmed. "Our recommendations follow international best practice, for schools to adopt a team approach whereby the parent, professional support services and teaching staff plan together for the benefit of the specific child's learning and together incorporate strategies that are appropriate for the specific school setting. "There are many untapped sources of information and support available for school staff, if we can incorporate the voices of parents and also professional support staff more."

