The best and worst side of Nick Kyrgios came out in Rafael Nadal's 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 quarter-final victory at Indian Wells. The match was a highly-anticipated blockbuster, promoted by commentators as "popcorn tennis", and it more than delivered with Kyrgios and Nadal exchanging mind-boggling shots, three racquets broken, clashes with the umpire and wise-cracks involving Hollywood star, Ben Stiller. The Canberran started the match in scintillating fashion, with his forehand on song, whipping winners all over the court and securing an early break against the Spaniard. He even brought out the 'tweener serve to thrill the crowd - though it was not successful in fooling Nadal. But it all came undone when Kyrgios was serving for the set, up 5-4. Nadal lifted with some extraordinary play, and broke back, prompting the furious Australian to destroy not one, but two racquets, earning him a warning from chair umpire Carlos Bernardes. The action-packed match saw the Californian tennis fans come to life as Kyrgios capitulated. He yelled angrily to himself, repeatedly uttered complaints to his team, and his body language was hardly positive. At 6-6 in the tiebreak a few supporters appeared to cross the line, delaying Kyrgios' serve with their poorly-timed shouting. With Bernardes unable to calm the crowd, the 26-year-old took matters into his own hands as he grew impatient waiting while down 0-6 in the tiebreak. "Shut the f--- up," Kyrgios yelled across the court. Instantly umpire Bernardes issued a second code violation for the audible obscenity, costing the Aussie a point, the game, and the first set, 6-7. At the change of ends Kyrgios vented more of his frustration at the umpire, protesting the behaviour of the offending spectator. "Is that acceptable? Nothing for him, huh? Unbelievable," Kyrgios told Bernardes. Early in the second set Bernardes also grew tired of the rowdy supporter, shaming him mid-match. "Gentleman ... 10,000 to watch tennis here and you're the only one who's screaming," he said into his microphone. "Please." Nadal and Kyrgios were neck and neck into the second set with both men holding serve, and the Aussie regaining some composure after his earlier outbursts. Kyrgios was fist-pumping again when he was able to break Nadal to win the second set, 7-5. The third set would see Kyrgios become aggravated by vocal patrons again, at one stage leading him to scream at Bernardes. "How long are you going to let this go on for? How long?" Kyrgios yelled. "If you did something about this before maybe this wouldn't happen. It keeps happening again and again. Look at the f---ing score. It's your job to control that, no-one else. You hear that? Over and over and over. Say something!" "I said it many times - to that one, that one and that one," Bernardes fired back, pointing to areas of the grandstand. The umpire then reminded those in attendance once again to "respect the players" and cease interrupting between first and second serves. Kyrgios was struggling all match with his service game, with his first serve at 54 per cent, well below his usual standards against Nadal. When a fan presumably provided some commentary behind him in between serves with the third set locked at 2-2, Kyrgios lost his cool in comical fashion. "Why are you speaking?" Kyrgios asked the spectator, before pointing to actor Ben Stiller a few seats over. "Do I tell him how to act? No!" Nadal took the momentum shift in his stride and broke Kyrgios a few games later, before closing out the match. The Australian shook hands with Nadal and the umpire before giving a parting gift for the Indian Wells fans - a racquet that bounced viciously off the hardcourt after being smashed. The stats showed how incredibly close the contest was between the pair, with Kyrgios having more winners (34-30) and fewer unforced errors (33-35).

