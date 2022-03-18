How to recreate your own Diner en Blanc, according to a design expert

life-style, life,

No doubt you have heard of the elusive Diner en Blanc (DEB). Julia Utz, founder of home decor and fragrance brand Mihi Home, shares an insight into the event's origins and how you can reimagine Diner en Blanc in your own home. Diner en Blanc, which simply translates to 'dinner in white' originated in Paris in 1988 when founder and organiser Francois Pasquier invited friends to an elegant outdoor dinner. How did they tell their fellow guests apart from an ordinary passer-by? They were dressed to the nines in an all-white outfit and donning BYO crystal dinnerware, tables and chairs. Fast forward and this seemingly straightforward concept (a ticketed 'white' party) has formed an undeniable cult following, now taking place in cities across the world, from Berlin and New York to our own cities, including Canberra, Perth and Brisbane. While the elite event has become synonymous with exclusivity, its core theme and values can, and should, be enjoyed by all. A smaller, more intimate gathering set to a backdrop of shades of white allows the vibrancy of community and celebration to pop. What's more, your own event can include all your closest friends and favourite food. Follow our guide to curating an unforgettable night, touching on all the key points that have made Diner en Blanc a global sensation. The first virtue of DEB: it's a special, RSVP-only event. Instil a sense of intimacy and set the tone for the event with an elegant invitation that informs your guests of all necessary information while conveying the personal sentiment of the night. This is a once-in-a-year event they won't want to miss. It is also your chance to subtly remind your guests that the dress code is strictly white - their colourful personalities will do all the talking. Unleash your creative side as you indulge in the opportunity to host your own DEB. Part two of the perfect soiree centres around a well-curated setting and picking perfectly paired décor pieces. Mihi's contemporary design ethos fuses with the DEB principles of subdued minimalist luxury, as should your table setting. I believe the key to a well-rounded table setting is character, comfort, and most importantly function. It's important to have an aesthetically pleasing table setting without detracting from the conversation and social experience. Soft furnishings and additional plush pillows and cashmere throws ensure comfort extends well into the night. For the table, a white linen tablecloth and napkins function as the perfect blank canvas, allowing the exquisite food, wine and décor to provide flourishes of colour and vibrancy. Bountiful white blooms, unique glassware and white ceramics round out the refinement of a DEB dinner, while hand-written place cards add a personal touch and allow you to play with perfect pairings before guests arrive. Avoid a flat setting by playing with mixed materials, texture and small pops of colour. I like to add delicate green foliage to white blooms, as well as gold or brass accents and soothing swirls of creamy travertine. As host, this is your chance to let your creative flair flow. Add a playful tongue-in-cheek nod to the DEB theme with your own menu, perhaps solely focused around rich ruby-hued foods and red wine, a bold tone to contrast against your white tablescape. Alternatively, relish in the comfortability of your own event with a more pared-back share menu - think cheeseboards and charcuterie, warm crusty sourdough, ripe figs and blistered muscatels. Whether you want to throw brie and blue on a cheeseboard or spend a bit of time making carpaccio of salmon with remoulade, keep it simple, yet elegant for the real-deal Diner en Blanc feel. Good food and great company should be supported, rather than upstaged by a sublime ambience. Soft, subtle lighting that gently reflects the hints of metallic décor should cast a soft glow on the evening, soothing and flattering. Lighting-wise, for a lunchtime event, the outdoor sun never fails. For an evening affair, the ultimate ambience can be created with dimmed, warm ceiling lights, paired with the warm glow of a Bergamot & Vetiver candle with sultry bergamot and light jasmine undertones. For a table statement, the Emerson White Marble Oil Burner will add an inviting aroma to your party, while pairing the theme with understated elegance. A stellar soundtrack works to provide the backing track for a night of sparkling conversation and frivolity. I like to think of the evening's playlist as a journey. As guests arrive and mingle, upbeat vibes set the tone for the night. Think timeless classics and mood lifters like Prince and Madonna. As the meal commences and conversation sparks, music fades into a softer supporting role. Ambient tracks by Bonobo or James Blake ruminate in the background allowing the conversation to flow uninterrupted. As the evening progresses to desserts and digestifs, it's time for another change of pace. After an evening spent surrounded by our Play perfumed reeds, the elevating scent of Japanese lilac and sandalwood will have worked it's intoxicating magic. Spirits are raised in both a literal and metaphorical sense to the sounds of Peggy Gou and Tame Impala, deep into the night. For a personal touch, include a space for attendees to provide their favourite track when RSVPing. This small gesture will ensure an enjoyable and meaningful experience for all. To ensure a successful event, prepare in advance as much as possible. Light a candle and enjoy the experience of dressing the table, setting the scene and laying the decor. Diner en Blanc is a reason to embrace the theme and run wild with it. As host, colour outside of the lines and add your personality to the finishing touches. Don't forget to take a few deep breaths before guests arrive, step back and admire your creation before the revelry begins. After that, the night is yours to watch unfold - enjoy it!

