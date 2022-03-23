The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber only

Shooting accomplice 'very much at the mercy of' violent gunman

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated March 23 2022 - 8:38pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Crooke angrily approaches reporters outside court. Picture: Blake Foden

An impressionable young man was "very much at the mercy of" the violent gunman he drove to and from the scene of a daylight shooting in Canberra's south, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.