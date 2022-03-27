The Canberra Times
Subscriber only

Real estate agents Mario Sanfrancesco, Sophie Luton, Theo Koutsikamanis on Canberra luxury properties to rival Luxe Listings Sydney

Brittney Levinson
March 27 2022 - 6:30pm
While their top sales range from $2 million to $7 million, three of Canberra's leading real estate agents say the ACT luxury market represents value for money.

