Joan Beaumont's thorough account of Australia's Great Depression is richly rewarding

By Michael McKernan
April 1 2022 - 1:00pm
A family standing outside a tin shack called Wiloma in NSW during the Great Depression in 1932. Picture: National Library of Australia

This is a big book at over 500 packed pages. It is demanding of the reader. But it will repay careful study. Readers should include those who like to read solid history, Australian policy gurus, if such a category still exists, and students at senior school level and university. Confronting though its size and intensity may be, nevertheless try it. The discerning reader will be richly rewarded.

