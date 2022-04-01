This is a big book at over 500 packed pages. It is demanding of the reader. But it will repay careful study. Readers should include those who like to read solid history, Australian policy gurus, if such a category still exists, and students at senior school level and university. Confronting though its size and intensity may be, nevertheless try it. The discerning reader will be richly rewarded.
