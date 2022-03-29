The Canberra Times
People flee cities for regions during COVID-19 lockdowns and border closures: ABS

John Hanscombe
John Hanscombe
Updated March 29 2022 - 5:04am, first published 3:30am
Australians moving from the city to regional areas in their tens of thousands in 2020-21 according to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics in March 2022. Pictures: Unsplash

Australia's capital cities lost 26,000 people in net terms in the 2020-21 financial year, a population snapshot taken by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) during the first year of the pandemic reveals.

Local News

