A Tuggeranong United NPL girls player can play in a younger age group in NSW but not in Canberra's NPL, why is that?

Updated April 3 2022 - 4:17am, first published April 1 2022 - 6:30pm
A family of a 15-year-old Tuggeranong United player want relative age effect guidelines to change in Canberra, after their daughter's exemption was denied. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

A young Tuggeranong United player would be allowed to play in NSW in the age below, but her request has been denied in Canberra and her family wants the ACT guidelines changed.

