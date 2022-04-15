The Canberra Times
Review

Review: The Long Song of Tchaikovsky Street is a charming and disarming trip through Russia's history

By Gordon Peake
April 15 2022 - 2:00pm
Author Pieter Waterdrinker. Picture: Supplied

An octogenarian aristocrat cooped up in a decrepit Soviet madhouse, doctors requiring bribes before even considering treating patients, the wife of a Russian president touring Amsterdam's red-light district, lust-driven physicists embezzling foreign aid programs, the mad monk Rasputin. These are just a handful of the memorable characters Pieter Waterdrinker draws in his idiosyncratic, darkly humorous, captivating blend of memoir, history, and reportage that spans Russia's last century.

