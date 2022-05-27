Jason lives in London in circumstances no self-respecting Soviet country would allow, Milena tells herself. He struggles to make rent, eats horrendous food, drinks abominable wine and is frequently bitterly cold. He seems to sustain himself on the self-made promises of poetry. This is the artist figure which pops quite a bit in literature. Goldsworthy revisits the theme to good effect. Jason can be sweet and caring - he even does the dishes sometimes without being asked - but he is ultimately self-indulgent and useless. "I knew, by now," Milena says, "that his Marxism was as decorative as his Irishness - it had no practical consequences and called for no commitment to action ... he was a genuine opportunist." Jason believes, and is occasionally vindicated so, that his genius will sustain him. Milena is left to do the hard work.

