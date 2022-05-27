The Canberra Times
Review

In Iron Curtain: a love story, a brave step to the West for love comes at a cost

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
May 27 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Iron Curtain: A Love Story, by Vesna Goldsworthy. Chatto & Windus, $32.99.
Vesna Goldsworthy: 'Freedom is not just something that comes in a plastic wrapper on a Western supermarket shelf'. Picture: Liz Seabrook

Milena pushes back the iron curtain for young love, leaves behind a privileged life as a senior official's daughter in a smaller communist country and finds there isn't even central heating when she makes it to England in time for Christmas, 1984. Freedom is not just something that comes in a plastic wrapper on a Western supermarket shelf.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.