We see them in the supermarket. Or sitting on a park bench. Or picking their grandkids up for school. Older people who in another life were swashbuckling soldiers fighting in the jungle. Brave young girls leaving their homes to sign up for the navy. Women who persevered with their dream to join the army, despite the misgivings of their fathers. These are our soldiers of the suburbs, understated people who thought nothing of signing up to serve their country