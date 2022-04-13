The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Here are the places you can hop over to for an Easter egg hunt

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
April 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wondering where to get your Easter chocolate fix? Look no further. Picture: Shutterstock

From markets to mountains, here is where the Easter bunny will be dropping chocolates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.