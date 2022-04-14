The Echidna Podcast: Are gotcha questions fair?

The Canberra Times
The Echidna podcast: Are election gotcha questions, like the one that got Anthony Albanese, fair?

Steve Evans
Alex Crowe
By Steve Evans, and Alex Crowe
Updated April 14 2022 - 4:15am, first published 4:00am
The latest episode of ACM's Echidna podcast looks at "gotcha questions" like the one that really did get Anthony Albanese.

