Marise Payne refuses to back Scott Morrison on controversial candidate Katherine Deves

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated April 17 2022 - 1:29am, first published 12:50am
Foreign Minister Marise Payne has declined to endorse a controversial candidate for the Liberals, handpicked by the Prime Minister, as the party's New South Wales factional war breaks into the federal election campaign.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he doesn't disendorse people over "insensitive" comments. Picture: James Croucher
