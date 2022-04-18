The Canberra Times
Enrol to vote before 8pm on Monday April 18, 2022 to be ready for the May 21 federal election day

Emma Horn
By Emma Horn
Updated April 18 2022 - 1:01am, first published 1:00am
Voting Australians have been encouraged to check their enrolment details before the enrolment cut-off for the federal election in May.

STOP, CHECK, CONSIDER: The Australian Electoral Commission has set up an online disinformation register after conspiracies "bordering on the unhinged" circulate ahead of May 21, 2022. Picture: Australian Electoral Commission (AEC)
