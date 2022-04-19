The Canberra Times
Labor vows to lift NDIS staffing cap, review consultancy contracts

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated April 19 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:30am
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and Labor's NDIS spokesman Bill Shorten. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Labor has vowed to reform the National Disability Insurance Scheme and return the program to its "original objective", with changes including lifting staffing caps.

