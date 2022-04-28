The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Exclusive

Federal election 2022: Barnaby Joyce to preference One Nation on how-to-vote cards

Harley Dennett
Andrew Messenger
By Harley Dennett, and Andrew Messenger
Updated April 28 2022 - 7:43am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One Nation's Pauline Hanson has sent a "shot across the bow" to Scott Morrison over his moderate Liberals while cosying up to his Coalition partner Barnaby Joyce and his Nationals with a sweet preferences swap.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce. Picture: Andrew Messenger
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections, Defence, public service and international governance.

Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.