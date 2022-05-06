May 10: At 6pm, AI researcher Professor Toby Walsh will be in conversation with Andrew Leigh on Walsh's new book, Machines Behaving Badly: The Morality of AI. Cinema Kambri Cultural Centre ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 18: At 6pm, best-selling and award-winning crime fiction author Dervla McTiernan will be in conversation with Chris Hammer on McTiernan's new novel, The Murder Rule, her first standalone thriller. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 23: At 6pm, award-winning author Elizabeth Tynan will be in conversation with Frank Bongiorno on Tynan's new book, The Secret of Emu Field, the story of a cataclysmic collision between an ancient Aboriginal land and its inhabitants and the post-war Britain of Winston Churchill. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 31: At 6pm, Tom Keneally will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on Keneally's book, A Bloody Good Rant: My passions, memories and demons. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
Historical Novel Society Australasia (HNSA), in partnership with Australia's ARA Group, has announced entries for the ARA Historical Novel Prize are now open. Entries close on June 15. The winners will be announced on October 20, 2022. See: hnsa.org.au.
May 9: Geoff Page's Poetry at Smith' s event at 7pm features PS Cottier and Stephen Edgar. $10/$5. See: smithsalternative.com.
The 2022 Australian Catholic University Prize for Poetry is now open for all Australian residents to submit their finest works on the theme of "Hope". Entries close on July 4, 2022. More information: acu.edu.au.
Tuesdays: At 11am each Tuesday in Green Square will be stories, games and activities designed for babies and toddlers up to five years of age. More information: bookcow.com.au.
May 8: At 2pm at Dickson Library, Inga Simpson will discuss her latest novel, The Last Woman in the World, and her use of trees as part of her story telling. More information: bookcow.com.au.
May 28: At 11am at Canberra Fire Station Museum, Canberra author Rhiân Williams will launch her latest picture book Emergency! Emergency! Vehicles to the Rescue. More information: bookcow.com.au.
August 10-14: The Canberra Writers Festival will be back with a full program of more than 60 live events including the opening night dinner, panel sessions and more. The program will be announced on June 29. See: canberrawritersfestival.com
Youth nature-writing prize Poem Forest invites students and teachers across Australia to use their words to create tangible climate action, planting a tree for every poem submitted. It's open until September 23. See: redroompoetry.org/projects/poem-forest/
May 7: At 1pm, Christine Manfield will be in conversation about her book, Indian Cooking Class. $10. musecanberra.com.au.
May 17: At 8pm the Translations Book Club will look at Australian Stephanie Smee's translation of Pascal Janovjak's novel The Rome Zoo. musecanberra.com.au.
May 25: At 6.30pm, the Ozlit Book Club takes a dystopian turn with Rhett Davis's Hovering. musecanberra.com.au.
June 5: At 3pm, republican Dennis Altman will discuss his book God Save the Queen: The Strange Persistence of Monarchies, with Frank Bongiorno. $10. musecanberra.com.au.
The Canberra chapter meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, on the first Wednesday of every month from 7pm to 9.30pm: the next meeting is on June 1. See: toughguybookclub.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
