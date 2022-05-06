The Canberra Times

Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from May 7, 2022

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
May 6 2022 - 2:00pm
Meet the author

May 10: At 6pm, AI researcher Professor Toby Walsh will be in conversation with Andrew Leigh on Walsh's new book, Machines Behaving Badly: The Morality of AI. Cinema Kambri Cultural Centre ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.

