The stories range from being realistic, such as Maryam Mahjoba's "Companion", which artfully focuses on an older woman who has encouraged all of her children to leave the country, to the more impressionistic and surreal. These stories include "Falling from the Summit of Dreams" by Parand, in which a second wife dreams of escaping the suffering inflicted on her by her husband's family; and, "The Most Beautiful Lips in the World" by Elahe Hosseini, about a suicide bomber at a wedding. The stories also vary in setting in time and place. In "What Are Friends For?" by Sharifa Pasun, set in 1986, a university professor is told by her head of department that she will not be able to access the university housing she so desperately needs. Instead, this will be given to her friend, whose family already owns several apartments. "The Late Shift" also by Sharifa Pasun, is similarly set in Kabul in a 1980s, but in this story the protagonist is a newsreader during the Soviet-Afghan war in Kabul, who narrowly avoids being struck by a rocket before going on air. In many of these pieces, and especially those by Pasun, the women characters endure difficult circumstances with equanimity.