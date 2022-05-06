At the other extreme lurked Anthony Bourdain. Instead of unctuously describing food you might hope to dine on in heaven, Bourdain offered the food-eater's apocalypse. He always remained eager to tell readers in the goriest detail about awful places he had visited and hideous dishes he had consumed there. In our home, we tell true horror stories about being served pigeon claws, dogs' balls and oozing deer's foot in saffron jelly. Bourdain would have been quite at ease sitting down to all that.