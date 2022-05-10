Australia's attention may have shifted. To Ukraine. To the election. To fuel and food prices, interest rates and the cost of living.
But for the people of Lismore and the Northern Rivers of NSW, recovery, reconstruction and life returning to normal are distant, almost invisible dreams.
Floods, fires, drought, and blistering heat have always been a part of Australian life.
But, with rising global temperatures, are they getting worse? Are Black Summer and the floods in Queensland and northern NSW just a taste of what's to come?
These events are getting more intense and more frequent. We know that's the case, then it's not unpredictable, it is happening. And we are not properly prepared for that.- Bob Debus, former NSW Emergency Services Minister
Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared during a tour of the Northern Rivers in March that "Australia is getting hard to live in because of these disasters", so we travelled up and down the east coast talking to people who have lost everything as we try to figure out how to live in a Disaster Country.
Laura produces ACM's multi-award winning podcast Voice of Real Australia, and the mini-series Forgotten River. For stories from beyond the big cities, find them on your podcast app. Follow Laura on Twitter: @LaOOraC
Originally from Canberra, Tom Melville worked for the BBC in the UK and as a freelancer in Tunisia before coming to ACM. He is the host of ACM's national podcast Voice of Real Australia. urlgeni.us/VORAPod
