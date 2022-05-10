The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Listen

Disaster Country: A two part Voice of Real Australia podcast about living with worsening climate disasters

Laura Carolina Corrigan
Tom Melville
By Laura Carolina Corrigan, and Tom Melville
May 10 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia's attention may have shifted. To Ukraine. To the election. To fuel and food prices, interest rates and the cost of living.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Carolina Corrigan

Laura Carolina Corrigan

Podcast Producer/Journalist

Laura produces ACM's multi-award winning podcast Voice of Real Australia, and the mini-series Forgotten River. For stories from beyond the big cities, find them on your podcast app. Follow Laura on Twitter: @LaOOraC

Tom Melville

Tom Melville

Host, Voice of Real Australia

Originally from Canberra, Tom Melville worked for the BBC in the UK and as a freelancer in Tunisia before coming to ACM. He is the host of ACM's national podcast Voice of Real Australia. urlgeni.us/VORAPod

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.