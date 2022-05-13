The Canberra Times
Review

Review: America Second is a timely exposé of America's deep ties to America

By T.j. Collins
May 13 2022 - 2:00pm
US President Joe Biden, left, and China's President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit in Beijing in November 2021. Picture: Getty Images
  • America Second: How America's elites are making China stronger, by Isaac Stone Fish. Scribe, $32.99.

Richard Gere hasn't starred in a blockbuster Hollywood movie since he played Edward Lewis, the rakish corporate raider, in Pretty Woman. And he hasn't appeared in a studio movie in almost 15 years. Instead, the one-time Sexiest Man Alive has had to settle for roles in comparatively low-budget indie flicks. Why is that, you ask? Well, China.

