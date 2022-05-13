In 1993, Gere took to the stage at the Oscars to present the award for best art direction and gave what proved to be a career-limiting speech about China's disregard for universal human rights. Looking out over the assembled Hollywood elite, Gere wondered if Deng Xiaoping, then the former leader of the People's Republic, was watching the broadcast knowing "what a horrendous, horrendous human rights situation there is in China". As if that wasn't enough to shatter the Communist Party honcho's glass jaw, Gere went on to talk about sending "love and truth and a kind of sanity to Deng Xiaoping right now, in Beijing".