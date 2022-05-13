There's little doubt that Hardy is remembered more for his novels than his poetry, although, in the wake of his last two novels, Tess of the D'Urbervilles and Jude the Obscure being sceptically received by critics (despite their popular success) he turned wholly to poetry, with his writing in the years following Emma's death producing work that validated his status as a poet, while still coming to terms with the loss of a loved relationship as a result of his intense interior focus as a novelist.