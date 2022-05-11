There are questions over whether the Liberal candidate for the marginal seat of Eden-Monaro actually resides interstate.
Jerry Nockles is renting a property in the NSW electorate until just after the election, with his family remaining at their Canberra home, more than a two-hour drive away.
Mr Nockles was one of nine eleventh-hour "captain's picks" installed in NSW during Scott Morrison's controversial intervention in local pre-selections.
He has described himself as a Jindabyne resident since launching a bid to unseat incumbent Labor MP Kristy McBain in the former bellwether seat, and says he has lived "in and around the district" for over three decades.
But neighbours have confirmed the candidate is a long-term ACT resident, with his family based in the upmarket suburb of Griffith.
Mr Nockles is currently registered to a short-term rental in Jindabyne, but did not answer directly when pressed on how much time he spends in Canberra.
A Liberal spokesman described him as a "strong advocate" for Eden-Monaro "for the better part of a decade".
"Jerry Nockles lives in Jindabyne, and has resided in the electorate since October last year while his wife is undertaking her final Defence posting, as the family continues to look for local acreage to build a family home," they said.
"In an experience that is familiar to many Defence families, their ability to settle has been delayed by the Defence posting."
Mr Nockles did not give an explicit commitment to ACM to move to Eden-Monaro if he loses the May 21 poll.
An online search for the Jindabyne property suggests it was only available for rent between mid-March and June 6, less than three weeks after the federal election.
The listing says the property is not available for rent over the winter months.
The address is listed as his residence on the electoral roll, and was also provided when Mr Nockles filed his candidacy.
Mr Nockles in April told ACM he had "lived sort of in and around the district for the last 35 years".
But his wife is still listed as living in the ACT, and the couple's children go to school in south Canberra. Mr Nockles was appointed to the school's board last year.
One person who lives in the Griffith street said the family, including Mr Nockles, had lived in Canberra for "several years" and were "very pleasant people".
"I know that that family lives permanently [in Griffith] and have done for several years. They've still got all their family trappings on the premises, you can see it from the street," he said.
The neighbour accepted it was possible Mr Nockles had partially relocated to Jindabyne, as the couple had been seen around less in recent weeks.
"[But] I can tell you that if he is portraying that they have been residents of Eden-Monaro, that's not correct," he said.
"If he is using careful language to mislead the electorate, that's why people are getting upset with, in particular, the major parties."
Candidates do not need to live in the electorate they represent, but are required to declare their primary residence. A spokesperson for the Australian Electoral Commission said that definition is largely open to interpretation.
"It is up to an elector to nominate the address that in their view is where they live or have the closest connection to - their primary residence," they said.
Mr Nockles appeared at a candidates forum via Zoom from Jindabyne on Friday as he battled a COVID-19 infection.
He is an ex-Navy seaman and Pharmacy Guild executive, worked for then Eden-Monaro MP Peter Hendy in 2014 and later for Liberal senator Jim Molan.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
