The Canberra Times

From football to religious cults, Miles Allinson knows all about the slippery nature of memory

By Christine Kearney
May 13 2022 - 7:30pm
Miles Allinson. Picture: Meghan Lawson
  • In Moonland, by Miles Allinson. Scribe, $29.99.

We start by talking Aussie rules. "I'm reading football biographies," says Miles Allinson, on a zoom call from Melbourne. Sporting biographies might seem like prosaic stuff for Allinson, whose cerebral, eclectic and highly original novels have won praise and prizes in recent years.

