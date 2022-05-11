After Lego Masters was the warm up for the last leaders' debate on Channel Nine, this latest one on Channel Seven was all about the Big Brother lead-in vibe.
For sure, the pesky but much wanted cameras are on around the clock and every utterance and motion are dissected. Glory is within reach, but it has all become too much, people are cracking, "loose units" even!
And, as we know, someone has to go.
If only the contestants, Scott and Anthony, would cool their heels.
"You don't support the submarine contract?" asked the Prime Minister. "You don't either, you tore it up with the French," the Labor leader shot back.
But in the khaki-coloured cost of living election, wages are now the main battleground.
Mr Morrison was running lines, even the latest one that Mr Albanese was "loose with the economy with things like this."
His opponent said he wants no one left behind and he said again he wants wages to rise in line with inflation, but no, he did not want to put a figure on it.
Labor has been chipping away at how the lowest paid Australians will pay for how expensive the world has got.
It is a battle Labor wants to have.
Mr Morrison can only point to risk. The main drag for undecided swaying towards the ALP.
By not having a similar position to keep to the cost of living, it looks like the government wants to keep wages low.
But then the Prime Minister found a possible ace. Or scare.
"People won't be worrying about what their wages are, they will be worrying about whether they have a job," he reminded.
It was a more controlled affair than the last shouty mess where Mr Morrison conceded the national vaccine rollout "was a race" and claimed never to have witnessed corruption during his 14 years in Parliament.
We'd heard a lot of it before. So much so, we got some snark from Channel Seven host Mark Riley when he said: "Thank you prime minister, you are smashing out those talking points."
And when the two leaders were offered to justify their rough character assessments of each other, they relished the chance to say them again.
"This is a Labor leader who comes from the far left of the party and has been very loose, he is a loose unit when it comes to the economy," Mr Morrison yet offered again.
Integrity, in particular the broken election promise to introduce a federal integrity commission, was a heated point. But even more so when the controversy over benched Education Minister Alan Tudge was raised.
The missing-in-action minister is campaigning and, according to Mr Morrison, he will be the Education Minister if the government is re-elected.
But to the question, "Don't taxpayers have a right to know why they have paid half a million dollars compensation to your Education Minister, Alan Tudge's press secretary and former lover if he apparently did nothing wrong?"
The answer appeared to be no, not before the election, as Mr Morrison said, "this matter I'm advised has not even been settled".
Perhaps the most telling moments from the night were at the end, when both were offered a chance to say something nice about each other.
Going first, the Prime Minister pivoted to a sledge. He admired his opponent but, "you can't be loose on the economy". That again.
Mr Albanese kept it shorter, "Scott's absolutely committed to his nation. And I admire that." He then said something positive about his mental health measures while in government.
Who won the night? Civility had a comeback. The candidates are differentiating themselves.
But this political Big Brother show of an election campaign, with entrants Scott and Anthony, is about to end. And as they say at the end, "It's time to go.... "
Ohh! Who will it be?
Just over a week to go.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
