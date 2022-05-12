The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Former diplomat to Solomon Islands Trevor Sofield tries to talk to Scott Morrison on election campaign trail

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated May 12 2022 - 7:40am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former High Commissioner to Solomon Islands says he was bundled away from Prime Minister Scott Morrison when he tried to talk to him about the situation in the Pacific nation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.