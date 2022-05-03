The Canberra Times

Palliative Care Week May 22 - 28 | The comfort in the rituals of dying

Dawn Rasmussen
By Dawn Rasmussen
Updated May 13 2022 - 2:52am, first published May 3 2022 - 2:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KINDNESS: Rituals are one way to mark the end of life with the kind of special attention that death seems to deserve. Photos: Shutterstock
in good hands: With palliative care, witnessing the end of someone's life is extraordinary and possibly life-changing.

The death of a family member may be one of the most significant experiences of your life.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dawn Rasmussen

Dawn Rasmussen

Senior Journalist

I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.