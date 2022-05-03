The death of a family member may be one of the most significant experiences of your life.
There are comforting rules or rituals if you will.
They are traditions that are really ordinary acts of caring, and they can provide spiritual depth and meaning.
You may find that rituals can be a source of comfort for you, your family and the one who is dying.
Simple acts of caring are rituals. In difficult times, these ritualistic acts may take on extra significance.
They can become ways of ordering and calming your feelings, and they provide a way to express the love you may hold for the person who is dying.
You might consider these rituals:
Such activities are comforting for the person who is dying and for family members.
They calm the feelings of helplessness and uselessness that arise as the person grows weaker and perhaps less alert.
They allow you and your family to express what the person means to you.
Remember to also include self-care rituals in this intense time of concern and caregiving. For example:
If you belong to a spiritual tradition, you will be able to find rituals that highlight the spiritual significance of your experience and offer comfort to you and the dying person.
You cannot prevent death's arrival.
However, you can nourish yourself physically, spiritually, and socially to have the stamina you need to cope with its impact.
Source: Glen R. Horst MDiv, DMin, BA
