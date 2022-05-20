Turning to the biographical sketches, Rachman's writing is consistently judicious, informed and considered. Few secrets, scoops or surprises enliven his narrative. In an ideal world, Rachman may have interviewed each of the strongmen, then attempted to deduce their motives and intentions. In this world, he is often one of a media group listening attentively to a controlled and choregraphed news conference. In his defence, Rachman would argue that the book reflects "20 years of conversations with people all over the world". The diverse, competing views of voters, advisers and commentators abound.