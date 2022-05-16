The inflation rate has reached 5.1 per cent nationally this financial year, with WA bearing the burden of a 7.6 per cent rate. When, in response to the rising inflation figure, Mr Frydenberg states "I believe that households and businesses in Australia are in a strong position" and then tries to take credit for that strong position because of his economic leadership, I can't help but wonder if he's asked anyone for their opinion outside his circle of wealthy mates. I also can't help but wonder whether he would equally take responsibility for the heartburn of economic panic most of us are currently living with, should he choose to expand his horizons and acknowledge the average Australian's lived experience in his economy. There isn't a Quick Eze strong enough to ease that burn quickly.