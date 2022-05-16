The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

Fuzzy unemployment figures mask the reality of Australia's jobless situation

By Zoë Wundenberg
May 16 2022 - 7:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 4 per cent unemployment rate sounds great at a press conference. If only that number were in any way accurate. Picture: AAP

This week is National Careers Week - an apt time for an election to fall, with so many parliamentary jobs hanging in the balance.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.