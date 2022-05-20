The Canberra Times

It's books, not just opinion pieces, that will help us understand what's happening in Ukraine

By Jane Goodall
May 20 2022 - 2:00pm
A view of the barricaides in downtown Kiyv, after the Maidan uprising on March 1, 2014. Picture: Getty Images

Agnieszka Holland's film Mr Jones (2019) tells the story of how a young journalist tried to break the Soviet news embargo on the Holodomor, a famine engineered by the Stalin regime to wipe out the population of Ukraine in 1932-3. The scale of civilian carnage in the current Russian invasion has sparked renewed awareness of this previous genocidal campaign.

