The missiles may be far away, but a click on social media can pitch you into the propaganda wars. "How can one win an information war when the most dangerous part could be the idea of the information war itself?" asks Ukrainian-born social analyst Peter Pomerantsev in This is Not Propaganda (Faber, 2019). Pomerantsev has spent years studying focus groups in Russia and Ukraine, seeking insights into how people on opposite sides of the information divide form opinions. "We think the way to learn the truth is to look for something hidden," says Gessen. "The way is just to listen." The writers mentioned here continue to advocate the importance of listening, first and foremost, to reporters who are on the ground, close enough to hear the bombs.