May 25: More than one million children across Australia and New Zealand will join together reading the same book at the same time, as part of the Australian Library and Information Association's National Simultaneous Storytime 2022. This year's title Family Tree is written by award-winning Australian singer-songwriter and children's book author Josh Pyke, renowned for his unique and wonderful storytelling and lyricism and beautifully illustrated by picture book creator Ronojoy Ghosh, published by Scholastic Australia specifically for the event. Register for the free event at alia.org.au/nss