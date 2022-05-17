The Canberra Times

Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from May 21, 2022

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated May 17 2022 - 4:06am, first published 2:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jock Zonfrillo will be in Canberra on June 9 for Novel Grazing. Picture: Jacqui Way

Author events

May 23: At 6pm, award-winning author Elizabeth Tynan will be in conversation with Frank Bongiorno on Tynan's new book, The Secret of Emu Field, the story of a cataclysmic collision between an ancient Aboriginal land and its inhabitants and the post-war Britain of Winston Churchill. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.