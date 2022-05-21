In relation to Penguin cover design, Eliot says, "From the beginning, built into the DNA of Penguin, has been this idea that the books need to be beautifully designed". Early illustrators included David Gentleman, Michael Ayrton and a young Quentin Blake, but after 1963, says Eliot, the designers "began to increasingly use existing artworks - the idea being that the cover artwork was roughly contemporaneous with the text". Thus, a 1964 cover of Virginia Woolf's To The Lighthouse features a work by fellow Bloomsbury Group member, the artist Duncan Grant.