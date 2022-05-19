There are a variety of delights in this episode of ACM's Echidna election podcast.
Why was there so little talk of actual policy in the campaign? Is there a precedent? And does it matter?
Peter Martin, Garry Linnell and Fiona Katauskas ruminate.
And ACM cartoonist David Pope describes his election.
All with hosts Steve Evans and Alex Crowe.
Listen to the full story on the podcast, search The Echidna on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your preferred podcast app. You can also listen on our web player above.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
